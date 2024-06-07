Home
News
Gladys Porter Zoo caring for spider monkeys seized at the border
Wildlife trafficking is becoming a growing problem after several spider monkeys were seized at the border in the last few months, according to the Gladys Porter...
Region One discusses ways to avoid summer learning loss for students
While the summer months might be a time...
Pharr Aquatic Center reopening with Splash-A-Palooza event
Those looking for a place to hide from...
Weather
Friday, June 7, 2024: Hot & humid with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 6, 2024: Hot, stray storm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Pharr partners with local businesses to prepare for hurricane season
The city of Pharr is working with local...
Sports
Brandon Figueroa welcomes home the Weslaco Softball State Championship Team
WESLACO, TEXAS -- From one champion to another, Weslaco pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa welcomed home the Weslaco Panthers UIL 6-A State Championship team after...
Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team recount historic state championship win
It's been one week since the Weslaco Lady...
PSJA Memorial's Adame signs for Missouri Valley College Baseball
ALAMO, Texas -- PSJA Memorial's Sergio Adame signed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Gladys Porter Zoo hosting 8th Annual Ridley Rush
Gladys Porter Zoo is raising awareness for the...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Anuncios de "The Hunger Games" y "The Avengers" revolucionan el cine
En 2012, el estreno de la película "The Hunger Games" dejó excelentes reacciones. Y la saga sigue prometiendo nuevas emociones para sus fans. Una nueva...
Salud y Vida: Lucha contra la insuficiencia hepática
En EE.UU. hay más de cien millones de...
Reapertura del centro acuático de Pharr con el evento "Splash-A-Palooza" el lunes
La ciudad de Pharr reabrirá a partir del...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
