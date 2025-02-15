Home
UTRGV research conference covers disparities in cancer research, treatment
The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley wrapped up a conference covering disparities in cancer research and treatment. Medical students showed some of their...
City of Edinburg opening amnesty program for unpaid tickets
The city of Edinburg is opening up an...
Homestead exemption bill could help Valley homeowners save money on property taxes
Senate Bill 5, known as the Homestead Tax...
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Feb. 14, 2025: Cloudy and cool, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025: Drizzle, breezy and chilly, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball takes down Southern Illinois on Opening Day
Highlights from UTRGV baseball's Opening Day win over Southern Illinois.
Edinburg Vela & La Feria advance to third round of girls basketball playoffs
AREA SCORES: Edinburg Vela 49, Palmview 40...
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
Highlights from Weslaco's 15-2 win on the road...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Shingleback Skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Sábado 15 de Febrero: vientos frescos a la espera de un frente frío esta noche
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Autoridades del sur de Texas reportan arrestos por inmigración y narcotráfico
El departamento de seguridad de Texas, zona sur...
Un incendio forestal quema 80 acres en Brownsville
Los bomberos de Brownsville lucharon contra un gran...
