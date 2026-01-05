Home
Three people in custody, one person at large following vehicle pursuit in Brownsville
Three people are in custody and one person is still at large following a vehicle pursuit in Brownsville. The pursuit began in the area of...
US drops the number of vaccines it recommends for every child
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. took the unprecedented...
Registration ongoing for upcoming McAllen Marathon
The city of McAllen has an event coming...
Monday, Jan. 5, 2026: Early fog, breezy afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: Nice sunny day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026: Very warm, cooler night, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up wins in district battles
Highlights from the McAllen Memorial-PSJA North, Pioneer-Nikki Rowe, and Palmview-Mission boys basketball games.
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
Highlights from Edcouch-Elsa vs Mercedes and Donna vs...
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
The UTRGV Vaqueros closed out the 2025 calendar...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Black spotted newt
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
