Home
News
Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer practice
A funeral was held Wednesday for the 14-year-old Robert Vela High School student who died from what her family said was a ruptured aneurysm. Friends...
New Mission ordinance aims to combat illegal tire dumping
Mission residents could soon see streets cleared of...
Donna father charged after 3-year-old child shot in the leg, sheriff's office says
A Donna father was arrested on Wednesday after...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday. Jan. 28, 2026: Cloudy start to the day with highs in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026: Morning freeze, cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley
A second night of freezing temperatures are expected...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
WATCH: Los Fresnos native Jeremy Springer discusses upcoming Super Bowl LX trip as New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator
The Channel 5 Sports Team spoke with New England Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer as he prepares for the Super Bowl. Springer graduated from...
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
Highlights from the high school soccer matchup between...
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
Highlights from high school basketball games featuring Edinburg...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days