DHR Health launches new study on oral drug to prevent or stop progression of COVID-19
It's been more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic may it's way into the United States and doctors are still looking for ways to slow...
Starr County school district worries migrant surge could cause future lockdowns
The influx of migrants crossing the border into...
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
By LINDA A. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer ...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
High School Soccer - Area Round Scores
Monday, March 29th Boys Soccer - Area Round 6A Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1 5A Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East...
Matt Figger Named New Men's Basketball Coach at UTRGV
EDINBURG - UTRGV men's basketball has their new...
Natalie Martinez Signs her NLI to Texas Lutheran University
RIO HONDO - Natalie Martinez from Rio Hondo...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Medidas de seguridad en Guatemala por el cruce de migrantes
En Guatemala por segundo día consecutivo y para dar cumplimiento con el estado de prevención. Se movilizó un total de dos grupos por parte del...
Figuras políticas locales evalúan crisis migratoria en el Valle
El alcalde de McAllen Jim Darling junto con...
Estados republicanos buscan rescatar la carga pública de Trump en la Corte Suprema
14 estados incluyendo Texas presentaron una petición a...
