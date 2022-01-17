Home
Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies
Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio has died, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning via social media. "The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is...
McAllen Fire Department offers space heater safety tips
Space heaters can be dangerous if they’re not...
Jan. 17, 2022: Cold morning, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon
Weather
Jan. 17, 2022: Cold morning, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon
Sunday Evening, Jan. 16, 2022: Freeze warning for Willacy County, temperatures in the 40s tonight across the Valley
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021: Windy day with temperatures in the 60s
Sports
Vaquero drafted to MLS
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major League Soccer Superdraft. Click on...
PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz Signs with TAMUCC
PHARR, TEXAS - Lethal PSJA North Pitcher Ariella...
Brownsville Lopez Juan Velez's Growth On and Off The Pitch
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - From Brownsville Porter to Brownsville...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Rabino de Texas: Captor se tornó cada vez más amenazante
COLLEYVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Un rabino que estuvo entre cuatro rehenes en una sinagoga de Texas dijo el domingo que el hombre que los mantuvo...
Realizan homenajes en EEUU en memoria de Luther King
ATLANTA (AP) — El alcalde de Atlanta, el...
Una nueva caravana del 2022 se ha formado en Honduras rumbo a Estados Unidos
na nueva caravana de migrantes partió la mañana...
