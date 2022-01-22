Home
DPS special agent killed following car crash near Eagle Pass
A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety died Saturday following a car accident while on duty. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Republicans look to change traditional Democrat voting trends in the Valley
Democrats have a huge edge with Valley voters...
‘Remain in Mexico’ policy expands to the Valley
The “Remain in Mexico” policy has been in...
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s
Jan. 21, 2022: Freeze warning until 10 a.m.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Jan. 20, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s by afternoon
Visit our KRGV weather page. Download our...
Valley boys unite for 7-on-7 football tournaments
PHARR, Texas -- Valley high school 11-man football may be over, but 7-on-7 football is just getting started. One valley team is headed to Dallas...
Bird Bowl: Basketball Edition
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South hosted a double-header...
Los Fresnos Softball Looking to Repeat Dominance
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- The Los Fresnos Lady...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
