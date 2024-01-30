Home
News
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on Cameron County beach
Nearly $750,000 in cocaine washed up on the...
McAllen International Car Fest bringing fun for the whole family
The city of McAllen is getting ready for...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024: Mostly cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024: Sunny and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month. The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
30 de enero 2024: Clima fresco para esta noche
Para seguir a Valeria Lopez en su página de Facebook, haga clic aquí .
Realizan proyectos de mejora vial en las calles de Brownsville
Funcionarios de Brownsville confirmaron el inicio de las...
Jurado evalúa aplicar cadena perpetua o la pena de muerte contra Víctor Godinez
Este martes 30 de enero el jurado continúa...
Search
