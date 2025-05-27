Home
News
Mercedes ISD superintendent resigns following DWI arrest
Mercedes ISD Superintendent Benjamin Clinton resigned from the district, Clinton confirmed to Channel 5 News on Tuesday. Clinton had been on paid administrative leave since...
State Department orders embassies to pause new student visa appointments as it moves to expand social media vetting
Originally Published: 27 MAY 25 13:49 ET ...
SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions, but it tumbles out of control
After back-to-back explosions, SpaceX launched its mega rocket...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US
Thousands in the Houston area are without power after hefty thunderstorms with 70-mile-per-hour winds, hail and lightning rolled in early Tuesday morning, downing power lines and...
Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 26, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signed to run track at Texas A&M-International on Tuesday afternoon. The Dustdevils program, based out of Laredo, competes in the Lone Star...
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to clinch trip to NCAA championship meet
The first rounds of the 2025 NCAA Division...
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg
San Antonio Spurs Forward Keldon Johnson held his...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
El superintendente del distrito escolar de Mercedes dimite tras ser arrestado por conducir ebrio
El superintendente del distrito Escolar de Mercedes Benjamín Clinton renunció al distrito, Clinton confirmó a Noticias RGV el martes. Clinton había estado en licencia administrativa...
El director de obras públicas de Primera, recibe cargos por maltrato animal
El director de obras públicas de la ciudad...
Martes 27 de Mayo: Tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 91s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days