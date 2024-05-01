Home
News
Students, staff evacuated from PSJA Early College High School due to potential threat
Students and staff at PSJA Early College High School were evacuated this morning due to a potential threat made against the campus. PSJA Communications and...
Medical Breakthroughs: Patients test breath at clinic for gastrointestinal diseases
Millions of Americans suffer from digestive problems. ...
How shifting U.S. policies led to one of the deadliest incidents involving immigrants in Mexico’s history
" How shifting U.S. policies led to one...
Weather
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 29, 2024: Stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring them 28-0 between their two game sweep to open the UIL softball playoffs. It's Weslaco's fourth straight...
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is...
PSJA Southwest's Trevino signs for UH T&F
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA Southwest's Marcela Trevino signed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Connect
Noticias RGV
Investigan una posible amenaza contra la escuela secundaria PSJA Early College
Los estudiantes y el personal de la escuela secundaria PSJA Early College fueron evacuados esta mañana debido a una posible amenaza contra el campus. La...
Walmart cerrará sus centros de salud por bajos ingresos
La multinacionacional de supermercados Walmart anunció que cerrará...
Miércoles 1 de Mayo: Temperaturas húmedas en los altos 80 °F
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo, haz clic aquí...
