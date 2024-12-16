Home
News
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
CBP officers arrest man for felony warrant out of Hidalgo County
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a...
Teacher and a teenage student killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A teenage student opened...
Weather
Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Women's Basketball - Gianna Angiolet on the Starting five as a Freshman
Edinburg, Texas - UTRGV Women's basketball picked up Austin Westlake's Guard Gianna Angiolet during the off season. "I want to show people what I'm capable...
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won't play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon...
RGV High School Basketball: December 13, 2024
Highlights from Friday night basketball action between Lopez-Pace,...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Lunes 16 de Diciembre: Neblina aislada, temperaturas en los altos 60s
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Oficiales de CBP arrestan a hombre tras orden judicial por delito grave en el condado Hidalgo
Oficiales de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) de...
Residente de Weslaco advierte sobre drones sobrevolando su casa
Los avistamientos de drones misteriosos en Nueva Jersey...
Take 5
