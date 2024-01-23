Home
City of McAllen donates fire truck to crews in Mexico
A fire truck that has served the McAllen Fire Department for decades was donated south of the border. On Tuesday, the city fire department donated...
DHR Health and Vitalant hosts community blood drive
DHR Health teamed up with the healthcare company...
San Benito inviting residents to voice concerns at upcoming meetings
A new effort in San Benito is giving...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: AM rain, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Grulla hires Bazan as Head Football Coach
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- Grulla announced the hiring of their second ever head football coach. Alejandro Bazan replaces longtime former HFC Abel Gonzales, and...
Gilpins extend coaching legacy
MISSION, Texas -- One of the valley's greatest...
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams
A freshman at Edinburg Vela High School lives...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Familia de un exveterano de guerra del Valle recibe las medallas honoríficas
Una familia del Valle recibió las medallas de Francisco González, un exsoldado de primera fila de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Francisco González nació y creció...
Detienen a un estudiante de la Escuela Secundaria Barrientes por portar un arma
Continuando con la cobertura sobre el arma encontrada...
Residentes de San Benito afectados por un fuerte olor de drenaje
Los residentes de San Benito han manifestado un...
