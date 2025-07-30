Home
News
Texas House Republicans unveil new congressional map that looks to pick up five GOP seats
" Texas House Republicans unveil new congressional map that looks to pick up five GOP seats " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Made in the 956: Grind Coffee Co. opens second location
For nine years, Grind Coffee Co. off of...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Still hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 28, 2025: Partly sunny, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
La Feria's Noah Rosales signs to SWAU basketball
La Feria's Noah Rosales is signing to Southwestern Adventist University to play college basketball. He joins his former teammate Evan Lopez who signed to the same...
George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd
Former Spurs guard George Hill is set to...
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3 months
Cowboys offensive guard Rob Jones broke a bone...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday July 29, 2025
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Mascota de la Semana: Diesel busca un hogar
El Refugio de Animales de Mission presenta a Diesel, un perrito mestizo de raza pastor en busca de un hogar. El refugio brinda un entorno...
Construcción de una gasolinera en Pharr preocupa a los miembros de una parroquia
La parroquia Mother Carbini, ubicada al sur del...
Miércoles 30 de Julio: Caluroso con temperaturas en los 99s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days