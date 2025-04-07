Home
News
Man charged in deadly 2022 Weslaco crash sentenced to 10 years probation
A man charged in a September 2022 crash that killed a man in Weslaco has been sentenced to 10 years probation. Clayton Neuhaus was arrested...
New Valley Metro transfer station to open in Harlingen
Starting Wednesday, riders using Valley Metro buses in...
Valley experts urge residents to consider flood insurance in wake of recent storms
The March storm is a good reminder to...
Monday, April 7, 2025: Nice, sunny day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 6, 2025: Cooler and breezier, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 5, 2025: Late spotty rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Houston's Kelvin Sampson can become oldest head coach to win National Championship tonight
It's the final day of the final four. Tonight, a champion is crowned. Either Houston takes home their first title in program history or Florida reigns...
The Vaqueros drop game two of the doubleheader to Northwestern State
The Vaqueros dropped game to of the doubleheader...
National Championship Game Preview - Houston Vs. Florida
San Antonio, TX -- The first time these...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Noticias RGV
Lunes 7 de Abril: Noche despejada y fresca, temperaturas en los altos 50s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Alumno de TSTC en Harlingen destaca en ingeniería
Mediante un programa de reclutamiento de futuros arquitectos...
Residentes de Escobares afectados tras la invasión de mosquitos
La ciudad Escobares está lidiando con una invasión...
