City of Mission employees out sick due to COVID-19
More than 70 employees from the city of Mission are out sick due to COVID-19, officials said during Tuesday's city council meeting. However, city officials...
Migrant housing for asylum seekers under construction in Reynosa
In a few months, nearly 2,000 migrants living...
Tim's Coats initiative helps Valley families stay warm this winter
On Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army teamed...
Weather
Jan. 11, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 10, 2022: Cloudy, breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022: Mild weather with temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Contreras drives on and off the hardwood
DONNA, Texas -- Cecilia Contreras is a senior basketball player at Donna North, but as Bella Michaels will show you, the basketball court isn't the only...
East Wins RGVCA All-Star Game at Boggus Stadium
HARLINGEN - The annual RGVCA Coaches Association All-Star...
UTRGV Men Drop Third Straight in WAC Play
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Tim's Coats initiative helps locals stay warm
Starting Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army are teaming up for the 39th annual Tim's Coats initiative. Instead of collecting used coats and having them...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Ante escasez de personal unas escuelas piden ayuda de guardia nacional
Una solicitud de ayuda que surgió en el valle fue directamente a la oficina del gobernador de Texas. Un miembro de la junta estatal de...
La iniciativa Los Abrigos de Tim ayuda a las familias del Valle este invierno
El lunes, KRGV y el Ejército de Salvación...
La industria cítrica del Valle aún se recupera después de la congelación de febrero de 2021
Casi un año después de la gran tormenta...
