Records: Video shows Roma daycare owner yelling, slapping child
The Roma Police Department obtained a video that showed daycare owner Marielva Garza slapping a little girl on the hand twice and yelling at her in...
Mercedes police chief: Man arrested after taking ex-girlfriend hostage, barricading inside home
Mercedes police have arrested a man who barricaded...
Enter if you dare, Toluca Ranch in Progreso opens its doors for visitors
Halloween is exactly 13 days, and anyone looking...
Weather
Friday, October 18, 2024: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction...
Sports
Week 8 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Oct. 17 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Game of the Week: Rio Hondo vs. Lyford
The district battle between Lyford and Rio Hondo...
RGV Killer Bees exhibit on display at The Museum of South Texas History
EDINBURG, Texas -- The Museum of South Texas...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Tapioca, the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Viernes 18 de Octubre: Lluvia aislada con temperaturas en los altos 80s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Jugador de la semana: Chris Luna de la preparatoria de Weslaco
La semana 7 nos regaló dos jugadores de...
Condado Hidalgo recuerda a los votantes los documentos necesarios para participar en estas elecciones
Quedan pocas semanas para la elección presidencial del...
