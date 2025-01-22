Home
News
McAllen asking residents to name new park
The city of McAllen is seeking input from the public to name its newest park. The city is creating a 23-acre nature park located at...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
DPS executes search warrant in Edinburg
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: Morning freeze, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: Chance of freezing rain, sleet, temps in the 30s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
WATCH LIVE: Winter storm warning in effect
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
The UTRGV women's basketball team is rescheduling their matchup with Nicholls due to severe weather. The program announced the decision to move the game, originally...
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Weslaco 57, La Joya...
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
Highlights from the Lopez-Rivera & Harlingen South-Weslaco East...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Comienza campaña de deportaciones de Trump mientras México levanta nuevos albergues
TIJUANA, México (AP) — Jornaleros mexicanos que dijeron haber sido detenidos mientras trabajaban fueron deportados a México mientras en varios puntos de la frontera con Estados...
DPS ejecuta orden de registro en Edinburg
Tropas del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas...
Biblioteca de McAllen ofrece clases de computación gratuitas
La biblioteca pública de McAllen pronto ofrecerá clases...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days