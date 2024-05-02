Home
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Registration opens for McAllen summer programs
The city of McAllen has over 400 summer...
Medical license reinstated for Harlingen doctor found not guilty of manslaughter
A Harlingen doctor who was acquitted of a...
Weather
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco Baseball Bi-District game preview
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are preparing to face off against Mission Eagles in the 31-6A/32-6A Bi-District playoffs. Watch the video above for more.
Weslaco's Pablo Cadena signs with Texas Lutheran University Football
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Pablo Cadena signed...
McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen High girls track...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Goodbar, the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 2 de Mayo: Tormenta aislada en los altos 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Salud y Vida: Consejos para mantenerse saludable y retrasar años de envejecimiento
Hacer ejercicio y comer bien son factores clave...
Presidente Joe Biden defiende el derecho a protestar en universidades
El presidente Joe Biden condenó la violencia por...
