Meteorite fragment recovered in the Rio Grande Valley
The American Meteor Society found a fragment of the meteorite that landed in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday. According to the society, this is...
Black History honored, celebrated at Harlingen city conference
City leaders in Harlingen held a conference honoring...
Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in funding
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023: Partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Friday, Feb. 17, 2023: Chilly with temperatures in the 60s
Thurs. Feb. 16, 2023: Turning cooler, temps in the 60s
Sports
UTRGV takes game two over Houston Christian 10-6, start year 2-0
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team improved to 2-0 to start the 2023 season by beating the Houston...
Brownsville Veterans promotes DC Ramirez to Athletic Coordinator/Head FB Coach
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial promoted Defensive...
UTRGV Wins In Thrilling Comeback Over Grand Canyon
PHOENIX – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Importancia de la adopción de mascotas
Nos encontramos con Rick Baustinza de Friends of Animal Rescue, que nos hablara sobre un evento que tendrán la próxima semana en la Isla del Padre....
Aquí Entre Nos: Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira anuncian embarazo en sus redes sociales
Marc Anthony y su esposa Nadia Ferreira compartieron...
Salud y Vida: Consejos para crear un hogar seguro
¿Sabía usted que los televisores y otros muebles...
