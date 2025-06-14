Home
Texas DPS warns state lawmakers of “credible threats” after two Minnesota legislators shot
" Texas DPS warns state lawmakers of “credible threats” after two Minnesota legislators shot " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media...
Undocumented students rethink their college dreams after Texas cuts their access to cheaper tuition
" Undocumented students rethink their college dreams after...
What to know about Texas ending in-state tuition for undocumented students
" What to know about Texas ending in-state...
Weather
Saturday, June 14, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, June 13, 2025: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County, over 37,000 outages reported
A total of more than 37,000 power outages...
Sports
PSJA Bears clinch berth in 7-on-7 state tournament
The 7-om-7 State Tournament is right around the corner. PSJA High and PSJA North have secured a spot. The bears punched their ticket after going...
RGV Vipers hosting Nike youth basketball camp in late June
The RGV Vipers are hosting a Nike Basketball...
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
The UTRGV athletic department announced a new extension...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Kyomi the Pitbull mix
Noticias RGV
Veterano de Brownsville enfrenta una rara enfermedad cerebral que avanza rápidamente
Una mujer de Brownsville comparte la dura historia de su esposo, diagnosticado este año con una rara y mortal enfermedad cerebral. Gerald Plot sirvió como veterano...
Viernes 13 de Junio: Caluroso y húmedo, temperaturas en los 98s
Para seguir a Sergio Puente en Facebook, haz...
Indigencia afecta a la economía de negocios locales en Pharr
Los propietarios de varios negocios en la ciudad...
