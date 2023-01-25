Home
News
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he’ll run for reelection in 2026, reversing previous plan to retire
" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he’ll run for reelection in 2026, reversing previous plan to retire " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A winter storm that...
Brownsville non-profit to host prom for people with special needs
From the moment people arrive, till the end...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wed. Jan. 25, 2023: Sunny, cool, and temperatures in the high 60s
Tue. Jan. 24, 2023: Showers, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 23, 2023 - Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Harlingen South Hawks Stay Soaring
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The Harlingen South Hawks are still perfect in District 32-5A boy's basketball. They moved to 12-0 tonight after a beating Donna North...
High school basketball highlights 1-24-2023
MCALLEN, Texas -- District 31-5A became a whole...
Hidalgo wins 16th Annual "Copa La Frontera"
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo Pirates beat Boerne 3-0...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Jan. 24, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 23, 2023
Pump Patrol - Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Esperan aprobación del municipio para abrir más locales con juegos al azar en Elsa
La manzana de la discordia es esta antigua tienda de autopartes detrás del de la primaria LBJ en Elsa, la rectora de esa escuela expresó su...
Aumento de empleos superan los $200 millones en Mcallen
En la ciudad de Mcallen se crearon más...
Salud y Vida: Como su celular podría salvar su vida
¿Qué es algo con lo que nunca saldría...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days