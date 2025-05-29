Home
Brownsville high school employee arrested in connection with 'off-campus' sexual assault
Brownsville Independent School District has confirmed that a Pace Early College High School employee was arrested on Wednesday on allegations involving a sexual assault that took...
Edinburg man sentenced to 35 years for aggravated sexual assault of a nine-year-old
An Edinburg man has been sentenced to 35...
Texas just defined man and woman. Here’s why that matters.
" Texas just defined man and woman. Here’s...
Weather
Thursday, May 29, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US
Thousands in the Houston area are without power...
Sports
Valley Cheer Elite wins national competition; honors former cheerleader
Earlier this month, Valley Cheer Elite competed at The Summit in Orlando, Florida. It's one of the biggest cheer competitions in the world. VCE took home...
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F. Austin
La Villa's Kaycei Salazar signed to run track...
Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay their athletes gets Senate approval
" Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Mission utiliza terrenos del distrito escolar para proyectos de drenaje
Los líderes del Distrito Escolar de Mission y la ciudad se están uniendo para controlar las inundaciones. La ciudad utilizará terrenos del distrito escolar para...
IDEA Public Schools ofrecerá comidas gratuitas a los niños este verano
El Programa de Nutrición Infantil (CNP) de IDEA...
Hombre de Edinburg sentenciado a 35 años por agresión sexual agravada a un menor
Un hombre de Edinburg ha sido sentenciado a...
