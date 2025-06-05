Home
News
Texas secretary of state refers 33 potential noncitizen voters for criminal investigation
" Texas secretary of state refers 33 potential noncitizen voters for criminal investigation " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
First trial of immigrant accused of trespassing on Texas border military zone ends in acquittal
" First trial of immigrant accused of trespassing...
Texas won’t force private companies to use E-Verify to check workers’ immigration status, despite leaders’ tough talk
" Texas won’t force private companies to use...
Weather
Thursday, June 5, 2025: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Hot, humid and breezy
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA Southwest’s Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
PSJA Southwest track and cross country star Yazmin Guerra is signing to run at UTSA. Guerra is a three-time state qualifier in cross country....
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department building
Edinburg CISD is honoring one of the most...
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
Johan Bonilla and Edson Montoya signed their letters...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Documental naturalista se estrena en Disney Plus
La secuela de "Wicked" no llegará a los cines hasta noviembre, pero no hay que esperar tanto para escuchar la nueva música de su protagonista, Cynthia...
Trump amenaza con retirar subsidios a empresas ligadas a Musk mientras disputa se intensifica
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump amenazó...
Restaurante de Edinburg especializado en bagels
First Stop Bagels es un negocio especializado en...
