Texas lawmakers send Gov. Greg Abbott a bill that funds virtual learning, but could leave out many students of color
" Texas lawmakers send Gov. Greg Abbott a bill that funds virtual learning, but could leave out many students of color " was first published by...
Cameron County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 223 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths...
'I want her home': McAllen mom awaiting life-saving COVID-19 treatment unavailable in the Valley
Hospital resources across the Rio Grande Valley are...
Aug. 31, 2021: Mostly sunny, highs in upper 90s
Aug. 30, 2021: Mostly sunny with temperatures in high 90s
Saturday: Aug 28, 2021: Highs in the 90s, spotty thunderstorms
Sports
First & Goal Power Poll: Week One
Check out the Week One First and Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best teams in the RGV. ...
Five Star Plays - Week One
Check out the 5-Star Plays for Week One...
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 27, 2021
Mercedes Tigers vs Brownsville Hanna FINAL SCORE:...
Programming
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Aires acondicionados 'FRONTIER" Pregúntele al Experto
Este martes en nuestro segmento Pregúntele al Experto Marisol Mujika, despachadora de FRONTIER nos responde la pregunta de Humberto Orezza de Pharr la cual dice así:...
Habrá cambios en los subsidios alimenticios de Texas
La pandemia ha afectado los bolsillos de la...
Miles podrían pasar semanas sin luz tras el paso de Ida
NUEVA ORLEANS (AP) - Las comunidades azotadas por...
