Philadelphia plane crash causes fiery scene with multiple homes ablaze
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off as crews respond to a fiery scene, Pennsylvania's governor said...
Health data, entire pages wiped from federal websites as Trump officials target 'gender ideology'
Public health data disappeared from websites, entire webpages...
Apartment fire damages eight units in Harlingen
The Harlingen Fire Department is investigating a fire...
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: Breezy, cooler night, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
Highlights from Harvest Christian's 100-34 win over South Texas Christian Academy.
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena on January 31
Ultimate Warrior is returning to the RGV after...
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M International
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signed his letter of...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: White-Lipped Python
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Viernes 31 de Enero: noche fresca con mínimas en bajos 50s y pocas nubes
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
El Valle lidera en casos de cáncer cervical en EE.UU.
El Valle tiene la tasa más alta de...
Sheriff del condado Cameron explica su rol en operativos migratorios de ICE
La oficina del Sheriff del condado Cameron aclaró...
