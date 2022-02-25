Home
District 34 candidates make final campaign efforts
Candidates running for the 34th congressional district are making one last push to voters ahead of Election Day next week. Nearly a dozen Democrats and...
As Republicans try to flip open seat in South Texas, Democrats debate how to win over voters
" As Republicans try to flip open...
HSI releases new information on Port Mansfield boating incident
The Homeland Security Investigations released new information on...
Weather
Feb. 25, 2022: Cloudy, temperatures in the upper 40s
Feb. 24, 2021: Cloudy, temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday. Feb. 23, 2022: Cold front arriving this evening
Sports
PSJA's Villanueva brings back gold
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA's Jessica Villanueva capped off one of the greatest sports seasons in Bear history. She's your newest UIL State Wrestling Champion at...
High school girl's soccer highlights 2-22-22
HIDALGO, Texas -- Sharyland girl's soccer earned a...
Valley high school basketball playoff highlights 2-22-22
WESLACO, Texas -- It's playoff season in high...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
