Paramedics seeing spike in heat related emergency calls
Temperatures are up, and so are the 911 calls for heat-related problems. Paramedics said they’re already seeing an increase in the calls for help over...
Cinemark Movies 6 in McAllen transitions to screening new releases
Cinemark Movies 6 in McAllen will stop showing...
OSHA reminding employers of dangers of working outdoors during extreme heat
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding...
Wednesday, June 14, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 13, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 12, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
East Claims RGV Softball All-Star Crown
MISSION, TEXAS -- The valley's softball standouts grab their mitts and come together one last time to rep their high school in the East vs. West...
PSJA North Hires New Boys Head Basketball Coach
PHARR, TEXAS -- While the high school basketball...
RGV Toros Acquire Forward From USL League One
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Today, the RGV Toros announced...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Pump Patrol: June 12, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 9, 2023
Paramédicos reportan aumento de llamadas telefónicas a causa de la ola de calor
Con la llegada del verano y el extremo calor, las llamadas a los paramédicos se han incrementado y no necesariamente a causa de una urgencia regular....
Edinburg ya cuenta con los nuevos apartamentos La Sienna
Desde este miércoles 14 de junio, la cuadra...
Albergue en Harlingen ofrece almuerzo gratuito para personas sin hogar
Si necesita un lugar para comer y mantenerse...
