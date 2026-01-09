Home
Man killed following Cameron County bee attack
A man was pronounced dead Friday after he was attacked by bees, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said. The attack was reported at around 3:45...
In border visit, John Cornyn resists calls to expand visas for foreign workers
HIDALGO — During a visit to the border...
Texas hands over complete list of registered voters to Trump administration
This coverage is made possible through Votebeat ,...
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026: Warm, late storm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025: Windy and hot with highs in the 80s
We're off to a breezy start today with...
Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game
Preparation continues for the RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game. The East All-Stars took to the practice field on Thursday night. Top RGV...
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament
Highlights from Day 1 of the Brownsville ISD...
UTRGV men's basketball continues conference play on the road against East Texas A&M
The UTRGV men's basketball team picked up their...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian spiny mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Kitty the kitten
