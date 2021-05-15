Home
News
Bond granted for Peñitas chief of staff
A Mission man could soon be released from federal custody after he was arrested on Tuesday and accused of lying on a federal form on two...
RGV hit with severe thunderstorms
It’s drier now after severe thunderstorms the Rio...
Vaccine clinics target kids
A youth vaccine clinic happened in Harlingen Saturday....
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 15, 2021: Storms expected today
May 14, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with stray showers possible
May 13, 2021: Scattered showers with highs in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer holds that title with the organization after a seemingly abrupt resignation on Thursday. KRGV broke the news...
High School Baseball - Area Round Playoff Scores
High School Baseball Playoff Scores Friday, May...
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Scores
Rio Grande Valley Softball Scores Friday, May...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Estados Unidos califica los informes de niños migrantes en autobuses como 'inaceptables'
Los informes de niños migrantes no acompañados que se ven obligados a pasar la noche en autobuses estacionados en el centro de convenciones de Dallas son...
Entérese como saber que tipo de seguro le es más conveniente
Ya inicio la cuenta regresiva para la temporada...
Se buscan padre de adopción
Mayo es el mes nacional del cuidado de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days