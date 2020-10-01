Home
Health expert recommends another delay in in-person learning
Some school districts in the Rio Grande Valley will have another delay in reopening, because of pandemic concerns. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority...
Hidalgo County hosts virtual event to bring awareness to domestic violence
The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office is hosting...
RGV officials say they need more time to pick up 2020 Census rates
Census participation rates in the Rio Grande Valley...
Sports
La Joya, Juarez-Lincoln Choose to Not Play Football in 2020
LA JOYA - Despite La Joya ISD announcing the return of fall sports at the varsity level on Tuesday, two high schools in the district elected...
Brandon Figueroa Defends Title on Saturday
Uncasville, CT - Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa defends...
McHi's Chris Bernal Plays at Fenway Park and Picks Up a Hit
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Hechos Valle
Condado Hidalgo reporta 17 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 149 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 17 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 149 casos adicionales del virus. El total de muertes relacionadas...
Estudiante de la semana: Galyze Landaverde
''La música es parte de mi vida,'' comenta...
Condado Cameron reporta 9 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 51 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el miércoles 9 muertes...
