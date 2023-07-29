Home
UTRGV awarded $1.2 million grant from NASA for their STEM program
UTRGV was one of 19 colleges and universities from across the country that was awarded a grant from NASA to expand their STEM program. A...
UTRGV holds white coat ceremony for students entering the medical field
Dozens of future doctors in the Rio Grande...
RGV Promotions is inviting the public to their free health and wellness expo.
The event, set for Friday, Aug. 4 at...
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 29, 2023: Chance of thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, July 28, 2023: Possible thunderstorms, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, July 27, 2023: Mostly dry, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma (Friday, July 21, 2023) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-6-9) snapped their unbeaten streak as they dropped the match at FC Tulsa (7-7-7) 2-1...
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco 13U Little League...
Weslaco Little League All-Stars baseball team competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 28, 2023
Zoo Guest: Cornelius the corn snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 27, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
La Entrevista: Extreme Pizza ofrece pizza estilo Nueva York en el Valle del Río Grande
Una franquicia de pizza estilo Nueva York está ofreciendo pizza “gourmet” en las ciudades de McAllen y Mission. Conozca a Extreme Pizza, el restaurante que...
Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan a Cornelius, la serpiente de maíz!
Alejandra Rodríguez nos visita desde el zoológico, Gladys...
La Entrevista: Hombre del Río Grande Valle vende granola hecha en casa en mercados de campesinos
Un hombre está vendiendo granola hecha en casa...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
