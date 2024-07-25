Home
News
Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36, including more who lost power in heat
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36...
Pet of the Week: Waldo, the long-haired tabby cat
El Paso County officials say it’s time the state pays for Operation Lone Star arrests
" El Paso County officials say it’s...
Weather
Thursday, July 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Dallas Cowboys prepping for first day of training camp
Channel 5 Sports continues bringing you coverage from the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys arrived on Tuesday and the first day...
All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn't reporting to Cowboys camp, AP source says
CeeDee Lamb is not reporting to training camp...
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Waldo, the long-haired tabby cat
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Estrenan el primer tráiler de 'A Complete Unknown', protagonizada por Timothée Chalamet
Se estrenó el primer vistazo de "A Complete Unknown", protagonizada por Timothée Chalamet como Bob Dylan. La estrella de "Dune" y "Wonka" canta "A Hard...
Centro de Ecoturismo del Sur de Texas realiza evento misterioso nocturno
Sofia Garza, representante del Centro de Ecoturismo del...
'RGV Stars' presenta su programa de entrevistas en YouTube
Alex Sarabia, profesor de psicología de STC, visita...
Radar
7 Days