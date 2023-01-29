Home
News
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico's largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on state gun policies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have...
Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for 'American dream'
HOUSTON (AP) — In the months he was...
Weather
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023: Dusty and breezy, temperatures in the high 70s
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 60s
Thurs. Jan. 26, 2023: Low humidity and temperatures in the 60s
Sports
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat...
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball...
Community
Pump Patrol - Jan. 27, 2023
Pet of the Week: Gingey
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Noticias RGV
Fiscalía confirma el sabotaje en choque de trenes en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El choque entre dos trenes del metro de la capital mexicana que dejó un muerto y un centenar de heridos a...
Se satura rápidamente sistema para solicitar asilo en EEUU
TIJUANA, México (AP) — Horas antes del amanecer,...
Aquí entre nos: En "Shazam: Fury of the gods" enfrentan a dioses antiguos
Sale un nuevo tráiler de "shazam: fury of...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
