Closing arguments set for Alton murder trial
Closing arguments in the murder trial against Jesus Bernal are set for next week. Bernal is accused of beating 45-year-old Andres Meza to death back...
Police say a suspect is dead and a police officer has been injured near the CDC and Emory University
ATLANTA (AP) — A suspected shooter near the...
Construction at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville delayed ahead of first football game
High school football players across the Rio Grande...
Weather
Friday, August 8, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, August 7, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV's Isabella Burtini nets hat trick in exhibition victory over Monterrey Tech
The UTRGV women's soccer team took down Monterrey Tech at home in Edinburg on Thursday night in an exhibition match. Isabella Burtini led the charge,...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Valley View Tigers
The Valley View Tigers are coming off a...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Mercedes Tigers
The Mercedes Tigers offense last season was led...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Pet of the Week: Rita, the mixed yellow Lab
