Home
News
Consumer Reports: Smartwatches for your kid
Many parents and caregivers face a modern-day technological dilemma: They want to stay connected with their kids but aren’t ready to give them a smartphone. One...
Suspect pleads guilty in connection with Brownsville murder-for-hire case
A suspect in the Nov. 2020 death of...
Pharr man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash
A Pharr man confessed to his role in...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 23, 2024: Chance of showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Edinburg Vela takes down Nikki Rowe in volleyball district action
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to one in volleyball district action on Tuesday night.
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 4
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Lorena Cerda
A Progreso High School student has shown great success, not only in her academics but also in sports. Despite facing adversity, Lorena Cerda has maintained...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Sospechoso se declara culpable en relación con un caso de asesinato a sueldo en Brownsville
Un sospechoso de la muerte de una mujer de Brownsville en noviembre de 2020 se declaró culpable de su participación en el crimen y accedió a...
Condado Hidalgo invierte en nuevo equipo de respuesta para emergencias naturales
En el precinto 3, más de $1 millón...
Hombre de Pharr se declara culpable de un accidente mortal por conducir ebrio
Un hombre de Pharr confesó su papel en...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days