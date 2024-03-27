Home
News
Kiwanis Club of Edinburg to honor local heroes with Pancake Breakfast
The Kiwanis Club of Edinburg will soon be honoring local military, police, firefighters and first responders with a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser. The money raised from...
Cows at three Texas dairy farms have bird flu, another blow to Cattle Country following wildfires
" Cows at three Texas dairy farms...
Central American and Mexican families mourn the Baltimore bridge collapse missing workers
AZACUALPA, Honduras (AP) — The construction workers who...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Explosive Atlantic hurricane season predicted for 2024, AccuWeather experts warn
The scene is being set for a turbulent year in the tropics, one that could approach a record-setting pace that may exhaust the entire list of...
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
HS Soccer Bi-District Round HL & Scores: Tuesday 3/26
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District Round continued for boys and girls HS soccer. 11 boys games kicked-off tonight. Ten on the girls side. Click...
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Trump despotrica contra juez y su hija tras orden mordaza en caso penal
Donald Trump despotricó el miércoles contra el juez en Nueva York que le impuso una orden mordaza para que no comente públicamente sobre testigos, fiscales, personal...
Biden se apoya en sus predecesores demócratas mientras Trump sigue aislado de ciertos republicanos
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cuando el presidente Joe Biden...
Cuatro hombres de Edinburg y un mexicano sentenciados por conspiración por tráfico de drogas
Cuatro hombres de Edinburg y un ciudadano mexicano...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days