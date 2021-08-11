Home
Brownsville ISD purchases new air purifiers
More than 100 Brownsville ISD nurses met Wednesday to prepare for the school year by receiving training on how to administer COVID tests and even how...
Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 100 positive cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths...
Defiance of Texas ban on mask mandates continues to grow
HOUSTON (AP) — Defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's...
Weather
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s today with a breezy afternoon...but there is about a 10% chance for a sea breeze shower this afternoon....
Aug. 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in upper 90s
Aug. 9, 2021: Windy and hot with temperatures in upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 100 casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles dos muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 100 casos positivos de COVID-19. Dos mujeres de La Feria en sus...
Comparece ante el juez el sospechoso de un enfrentamiento con la policía de Edinburg
El hombre acusado de atrincherarse en un apartamento...
El condado Starr informa 34 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Starr informó un aumento en los...
