Food Bank RGV struggles to meet increase in demand
Food banks are facing an increase in demand even after the holiday season. A loss in benefits and inflation are putting a strain on their budget....
Jury deliberating in Victor Godinez capital murder trial
The jury is currently deliberating in the capital...
Edinburg CISD police: Sixth grader apprehended for bringing unloaded gun to school
A 6th grade student at Barrientes Middle School...
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: AM rain, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: AM rain, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 50s
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 50s
Grulla hires Bazan as Head Football Coach
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- Grulla announced the hiring of their second ever head football coach. Alejandro Bazan replaces longtime former HFC Abel Gonzales, and...
Gilpins extend coaching legacy
Gilpins extend coaching legacy
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams
Edinburg teen with albinism fulfilling wrestling dreams
Pump Patrol: Jan. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
La Entrevista: 'Tortillas Aries' ofrece platillos tradicionales en McAllen
Rafael Ramírez, propietario de 'Tortillas Aries', una de las empresas de tortilla más tradicionales de la región, nos comenta sobre su negocio familiar y cuáles son...
La Voz del Valle: Se enfrentan a un reto culinario
La Voz del Valle: Se enfrentan a un reto culinario
La Entrevista: Ejercicios al aire libre
La Entrevista: Ejercicios al aire libre
