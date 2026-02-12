Home
News
Citizenship classes will be offered at Alamo public library
The city of Alamo will offer citizenship classes every Saturday morning, the city announced. The classes will be held at the Sgt. Fernando De...
LUPE providing tax services to the public
The non-profit group La Unión del Pueblo Entero...
Rio Grande City man says Border Patrol chases continue damaging his property
A Rio Grande City landowner has been paying...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026: Warm day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling
In the world of Texas high school wrestling, the climb to the top is challenging. For one McAllen Bulldog, that climb has reached a peak no...
RGV Women in Sports: RGV Vipers Director of Media Relations Juanita Dellet
You may see her on the sidelines at...
PSJA North girls basketball defeats Sharyland in district title game
Highlights and postgame coverage from the PSJA North...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Buttercup the terrier mix
Buttercup is a 3-month-old Terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Harlingen Animal Shelter. Adoption fees for dogs at the shelter are $58,...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days