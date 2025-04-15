Home
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Queen Isabella Causeway jumper identified, issued bond
The man who jumped off the Queen Isabella...
Elsa police: Junior high student detained for making several threatening statements against the school
A male student at Truan Junior High School...
Weather
Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 14, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 13, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signs with Texas A&M - Kingsville
McAllen High track star Katelyn Vaden signed her letter of intent to join Texas A&M - Kingsville on Monday afternoon. Vaden is a two-time state...
UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush on final week of spring practice
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush details the final...
Rio Grande City softball clinches district title; seeking first undefeated district season in over 20 years
The Rio Grande City Lady Rattlers are district...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Identificada persona que saltó de Queen Isabella Causeway, se le impone una fianza
El hombre que saltó de la Queen Isabella Causeway ha sido acusado de varios delitos graves y se le ha impuesto una fianza total de $35.000...
Policía de Elsa: Estudiante de secundaria arrestado por hacer varias amenazas contra la escuela
Un estudiante varón de la escuela secundaria Truan...
Corazón del Valle: Recomendaciones para una alimentación saludable
Joann Breaux, dietista de H-E-B presenta una demostración...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
