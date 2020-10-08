Home
How Texas has made it easier and harder for people to vote in the pandemic
by Aria Jones and Sami Sparber | The Texas Tribune As Texans prepare to cast ballots in the presidential election and...
Pharr Police Department requests help from the public to find missing man
The Pharr Police Department on Thursday requested help...
Wi-Fi buses were a quick solution for student internet access, but as schools reopen they need their buses back
by Stacy Fernández | The Texas Tribune...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg North
Two-A-Days on Channel 5 have finally begun for 2020 and we start with Edinburg North who is fresh off a 2019 playoff appearance.
La Joya, Juarez-Lincoln Choose to Not Play Football in 2020
LA JOYA - Despite La Joya ISD announcing...
Brandon Figueroa Defends Title on Saturday
Uncasville, CT - Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa defends...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Hechos Valle
Estudiante de la semana: Lucas Dovalina
Para algunos jóvenes estudiantes puede tomar años el lograr llevar a casa su primer trofeo. Pero este no es el caso de un joven del...
Disminuyen hospitalizaciones por COVID-19 en condado Hidalgo
Después de meses de limitaciones en cuántas personas...
Condado Hidalgo reporta 21 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 205 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el miércoles 21 muertes...
