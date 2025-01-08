Home
News
Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter intake hours
Hidalgo County residents in need of a warm place to spend the night can do so at the Salvation Army in McAllen. The shelter, located...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Consumer Reports: Is parenting bad for your health?
Parenting is hard—so hard that the Surgeon General...
Weather
The polar vortex sets its sights on Texas and neighboring states, with snow expected
DALLAS (AP) — An area stretching from Texas to Tennessee braced Wednesday for the possible arrival of freezing rain and snow even as some other parts...
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: Chilly and damp, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
The polar vortex brings its bitter cold to the Southern US
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The plunging polar vortex...
Sports
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- The Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star game is back and will be taking place on Saturday, January 11 at 2 P.M....
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
Highlights from some of the top games around...
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut
After being sent down to the G-League on...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Trump se presenta a rendir homenaje ante el féretro de Jimmy Carter en el Capitolio
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente electo Donald Trump, quien en algunos momentos elogió a Jimmy Carter y en otros lo criticó y se burló de él,...
Miércoles 8 de enero: noche fría, con lluvia en la madrugada y mínima en los 40s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Alamdar S. Hamdani anuncia su salida como fiscal federal en el sur de Texas
El fiscal federal Alamdar S. Hamdani dejará su...
