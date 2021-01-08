Home
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he...
Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 758 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths...
9 killed in attack on wake in Mexico's Guanajuato state
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Nine people were killed...
Sports
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's basketball team blew out the St. Mary’s University Rattlers 96-67 on Thursday at the UTRGV...
Edinburg Community Gives Back
EDINBURG - When one Edinburg family was given...
Pioneer Falls in Regional Finals to Liberty Hill 56-53
SAN ANTONIO - In a game that Rio...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Se registran heridos tras una persecución de la patrulla fronteriza en Brownsville
Se genera una gran movilización policiaca y unidades de la patrulla fronteriza. Que estuvieron involucradas en un operativo federal que ocurrió a plena luz del...
México fija récord de casos de COVID-19 por 2do día seguido
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - México sigue registrando...
Buscan esclarecer un doble homicidio sin resolver en Mercedes
El caso de dos hombres asesinados en un...
