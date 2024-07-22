Home
News
Environmental groups calling to stop all SpaceX launches after finding damaged birds nest, missing eggs near Boca Chica site
Environmental groups wrote a letter calling on federal agencies to stop all future SpaceX launches. Scientists found evidence that during the last launch on June...
Valley political science professor explains what's next for democrats following Biden's withdrawal
President Joe Biden plans to serve the remainder...
Brownsville Public Utilities Board looking to expand, optimize water treatment plant
The utility for the Rio Grande Valley's largest...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, July 22, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, July 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, July 20, 2024: Rain chances to strengthen over the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen City Commission proclaiming Shaine Casas Day
Opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games in Paris are taking place this Friday, and McAllen native Shane Casas is one of hundreds of athletes who will...
KJ Doyle named new Channel 5 Sports Director
A new era for the Channel 5 Sports...
Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Valley Native Brianna Sanchez is...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Lunes 22 de Julio: Probabilidad de lluvias, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Harlingen ISD ofrece foro público educativo para padres de familia
En menos de un mes inicia el ciclo...
TxDOT realiza campaña de seguridad vial contra accidentes
El Departamento de Transporte de Texas y las...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days