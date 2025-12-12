Home
DPS: Border Patrol agent injured during Starr County shooting that killed one man
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was injured in a shooting that killed one man on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Channel 5...
House Democrats release photos of Trump, Clinton and Andrew from Epstein's estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a selection...
Justice Department asks appeals court to block judge's contempt inquiry in mass deportation case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked an...
Friday, Dec. 12, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025: A nice afternoon with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Rylie Whitehair brings Native American pride to UTRGV
Rylie Whitehair is one of the newest additions to the UTRGV women's basketball team. At just 17 years old, she's also one of the youngest, but...
Pioneer's Alexie Martinez signs with the University of St. Thomas volleyball
Sharyland Pioneer senior Alexie Martinez signed her letter...
Harlingen's Juliana Garcia signs with Angelo State soccer
Harlingen's Juliana Garcia committed to play at Angelo...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Maddie the black and white pointer
