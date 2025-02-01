Home
News
High speed pursuit ends in drug seizure in Rio Grande City
Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents seized over 130 pounds of marijuana after a high speed pursuit. The drivers reportedly abandoned the vehicle after driving...
Large crowd gathers in McAllen to protest for immigrants rights
Large crowds of people took to the streets...
Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, raising prospect of higher costs for US consumers
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025: Very nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Jan. 31, 2025: Cool morning, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025: Breezy, cooler night, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
BOYS: IDEA Sports Park 44, Rio Hondo 60 Edinburg 54, Weslaco 55 Los Fresnos 72, Harlingen 77 Nixon 75, Rio Grande City...
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne Arena
Coverage of the 12-fight event from out in...
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: White-Lipped Python
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Sábado 1 de febrero: pocas nubes, noche fresca, temperaturas en medios 50s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Atletas y familias se unen en la 43ª carrera 10K "David Chavana" en Edinburg
Más de 2.700 atletas se dieron cita para...
Operativo en Laredo tras infracción revela posible caso de tráfico de personas
Tras una infracción de tránsito a un camión...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days