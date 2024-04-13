Home
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
For the first time in over two years, Matt's Building Material in Pharr is officially back in business. The business opened its doors in a...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Tennis and Swimming and Diving special
The show features interviews with women's and men's...
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering...
Weather
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 12, 2024: Sunny and breezy with a high of 87°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 11, 2024: Low humidity with a high of 89°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Tennis and Swimming and Diving special
The show features interviews with women's and men's tennis head coaches West Nott and Nathan Robinson as UTRGV prepares to host the Western Athletic Conference Tennis...
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Faith Franklin is running to...
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
EDINBURG -- UTRGV introduced new Head Men's Basketball...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Rescatan a migrantes en la frontera sur
En el Paso, Texas, detienen a 27 inmigrantes escondidos en un apartamento en un operativo de la oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de estados en...
Disminuyen las tensiones en la frontera
En el mes de marzo se reporta la...
Tres arrestados tras tiroteo ocurrido en bar de San Juan
Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de San...
Submit a Tip
