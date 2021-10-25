Home
Weslaco family forced to quarantine after child tests positive for COVID-19
A Weslaco family is facing concerns after receiving an order, hand-delivered by a sheriff's deputy, directing them to stay home after their one-year-old tested positive for...
Cameron County sees low early voting turnout
As of Monday, just over 1,600 voters have...
South Texas sees decrease in college enrollment numbers
Some local colleges are seeing a decline in...
Oct. 25, 2021: Hot and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
October 24, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
October 23, 2021: Spotty showers and temperatures in the 90s
Five Star Plays - Week Nine
Check out the Week 9 Edition of 5 Star Plays with Sports Director Alex Del Barrio in the video above.
High school volleyball highlights 10/23
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Bulldogs swept the Sharyland...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 22, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial High School. At just 18, her hard work and compassion for others is really paying off. While...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Soldado de EEUU acusado de matar a abuelo, bisabuela
CHESTER, Carolina del Sur, EE.UU. (AP) — Un soldado del ejército estadounidense ha sido traído desde Alemania para enfrentar cargos de que mató a su abuelo...
El condado Hidalgo informa de cinco muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 178 nuevos casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes cinco muertes...
La Entrevista: Conozca el programa de apoyo de lactancia del condado Hidalgo
En el 2014 se creó en el condado...
