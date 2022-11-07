Home
Hidalgo County seeking feedback from residents on countywide trash collection proposal
Hidalgo County will hold four public hearings over the next four weeks to get feedback from residents on a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection...
Police: Mercedes High School student detained after threatening post shared on social media
Police detained a Mercedes High School student accused...
McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man...
Weather
Nov. 7, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in upper 80s
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 4, 2022: Windy and humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
5 Star Plays - Week 11
Check out the 5 best plays from Week 11 of High School Football.
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Pump Patrol - Nov. 4, 2022
Pump Patrol - Friday, October 28, 2022
Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz
This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra...
Hechos Valle
Candidatos reciben apoyo del GOP
A cuenta regresiva para el día de la elección general a efectuarse el próximo martes 8 de noviembre, donde los votantes decidirán el candidato y partido...
Salud y Vida: La importancia de dormir por lo menos 8 horas al día
Una nueva investigación sugiere que el sueño puede...
La Entrevista: Consejos y opciones de admisiones universitarias
En La Entrevista, Justo García, el consejero de...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
