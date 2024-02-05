Home
News
Voter registration in the Valley for March primary elections ends Monday
Those not registered to vote in Hidalgo County have a couple more hours left to register. The Hidalgo County Elections Department is extending office hours...
Pump Patrol: Feb. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Motorcycle chase in Pharr ends with driver hospitalized
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was...
Weather
Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024: Warm & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signs for Dallas Christian softball
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer's Valerie Vela signed her national letter of intent to Dallas Christian. She'll be taking her softball talents to the next level....
Alex Del Barrio Signs Off as KRGV Sports Director
Today was Alex Del Barrio's final sportscast with...
UIL unveils 2024-2026 realignment
The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Feb. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Knob-tailed gecko
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Avances en cirugía suprarrenal
Los problemas suprarrenales, por cáncer o sobreproducción hormonal, suelen descubrirse mientras se trata otra condición. "Entran a la sala de urgencias y tienen dolor abdominal,...
La Entrevista: Festival de cine católico
Nos visitan la directora de festival de cine...
La Entrevista: Ejercicios de meditación Yoga Kundalini
Nos visita Ana Karen Cárdenas, propietaria de Magicwithin...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
